Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

PSG want Haaland too - Madrilenos and Parisians are going to have a common objective again. The French want him if Mbappe doesn't renew, and the future of Cavani and Icardi remains unclear.

The time of the subs - Intense calendar and 5 subs mean a new reality for substitutes. Zidane, who uses fewest subs, will use rotation to get his men on the field.