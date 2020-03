Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

"Would it not be better to postpone the matches?" Decision to play games behind closed doors in Spain sparks debate Valencia succumbs in the Mestalla Atletico want to topple the champions Madrid visit City without Courtois, Marcelo, Ramos Decision to play games behind closed doors in Spain sparks debateAtletico want to topple the champions

Sport without soul All competitions close their doors due to coronavirus To knock down a giant Iliic destroys Valencia with four goals In the hands of Areola All competitions close their doors due to coronavirusIliic destroys Valencia with four goals