By Will Faulks

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Sport, in English!

MARCA: You'll always have Madrid. -If Mbappe continues on his course of not renewing his PSG deal, he can sign for Real Madrid on the 1st of January.

AS: The "bomb" was Griezmann -After talk of a "bomb" transfer at Barcelona, it's a sale that is the biggest eye-opener on deadline day - Antoine Griezmann returns to Atletico.