Today’s Papers: Vinicius shines against Liverpool while Barcelona prepare to throw everything at El Clasico

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Vinicius crowned
- Leads Madrid's dance against Liverpool
- Enormous game from Los Blancos
- They believe in Europe
- The Brazilian scores a double
- Asensio puts elimination in their hands
- Salah's goal gives Liverpool life
- Foden saves City in the last minute
- The Copa has dessert: This time in La Liga
- Diakhaby: "He called me a ***** **** and I can't allow it"
- Callo: "He either invented it or misheard"
- Barcelona have not yet moved to sign Messi
He came, he saw, he conquered
- Extraordinary double and performance from the Brazilian
- Madrid beat up Liverpool and held them off afterwards
- Asensio returned to score
- "I never called him a ***** ****"
- Cala goes on the offensive and Valencia reply saying they don't believe him
- Valladolid rage against Jaime Latre
- Bruno: "If I said what I think I wouldn't play again this season"
All in for El Clasico
- Barcelona arrive to Valdebebas in perfect form
- 19 games without losing and 51 out of 57 points
- Accumulated six wins on the bounce and know that to win would be key to being a step away from the title
- Dembele wants to continue with Barcelona but in Paris speculation mounts of a switch for Neymar
- Vinicius a hit against the grey reds
- The Brazilian scores a double to put them into the driving seat ahead of the second leg
- Open war between Diakhaby and Cala