Today’s Papers: Vinicius shines against Liverpool while Barcelona prepare to throw everything at El Clasico

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Vinicius crowned Leads Madrid's dance against Liverpool

Enormous game from Los Blancos

They believe in Europe

The Brazilian scores a double

Asensio puts elimination in their hands

Salah's goal gives Liverpool life

Foden saves City in the last minute

The Copa has dessert: This time in La Liga

Diakhaby: "He called me a ***** **** and I can't allow it"

Callo: "He either invented it or misheard"

Barcelona have not yet moved to sign Messi

He came, he saw, he conquered Extraordinary double and performance from the Brazilian

Madrid beat up Liverpool and held them off afterwards

Asensio returned to score

"I never called him a ***** ****"

Cala goes on the offensive and Valencia reply saying they don't believe him

Valladolid rage against Jaime Latre

Bruno: "If I said what I think I wouldn't play again this season"