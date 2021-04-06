Today’s Papers: Vinicius shines against Liverpool while Barcelona prepare to throw everything at El Clasico

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Vinicius crowned
  • Leads Madrid's dance against Liverpool
  • Enormous game from Los Blancos
  • They believe in Europe
  • The Brazilian scores a double
  • Asensio puts elimination in their hands
  • Salah's goal gives Liverpool life
  • Foden saves City in the last minute
  • The Copa has dessert: This time in La Liga
  • Diakhaby: "He called me a ***** **** and I can't allow it"
  • Callo: "He either invented it or misheard"
  • Barcelona have not yet moved to sign Messi
He came, he saw, he conquered
  • Extraordinary double and performance from the Brazilian
  • Madrid beat up Liverpool and held them off afterwards
  • Asensio returned to score
  • "I never called him a ***** ****"
  • Cala goes on the offensive and Valencia reply saying they don't believe him
  • Valladolid rage against Jaime Latre
  • Bruno: "If I said what I think I wouldn't play again this season"
All in for El Clasico
  • Barcelona arrive to Valdebebas in perfect form
  • 19 games without losing and 51 out of 57 points
  • Accumulated six wins on the bounce and know that to win would be key to being a step away from the title
  • Dembele wants to continue with Barcelona but in Paris speculation mounts of a switch for Neymar
  • Vinicius a hit against the grey reds
  • The Brazilian scores a double to put them into the driving seat ahead of the second leg
  • Open war between Diakhaby and Cala
