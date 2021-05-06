Today’s Papers: Villarreal secure a win for football, Zidane considering his future, Griezmann and Suarez prepare to face their former clubs

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Football owed you this
  • European finalists 15 years after Riquelme's penalty
  • Emery's men resisted Arsenal's assault
  • United await in the final on May 26th
  • La Real and Elche kick off the matchday of the season
  • Barcelona v Atletico and Madrid v Sevilla the decisive games
  • Decision time
Zidane is thinking about it
  • Madrid want the coach to continue next season
  • But the Frenchman has the final word
  • "I'm thinking about La Liga, we'l see about the rest after"
  • He has a contract until 2022
  • Historic Villarreal
  • They reach their first final after beating Arsenal
  • They'll fight with United to win the Europa League
  • Crossed lives at Camp Nou
  • Suarez has the game marked, Griezmann arrives in good form
A duel with fear
  • Griezmann and Suarez meet their ex teams
  • Both could be decisive in the title race
  • The Frenchman is in form: 14 goals and ten assists this season
  • The Uruguayan is playing against the Blaugrana for the first time
  • Laporta planning to have Barcelona play at Montjuic during Camp Nou's renovation
  • The Hazard fiasco
  • Severely criticised, Madrid are thinking about selling him
  • Heroic Villarreal: They'll play the final against United after beating Arsenal
Posted by