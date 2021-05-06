Today’s Papers: Villarreal secure a win for football, Zidane considering his future, Griezmann and Suarez prepare to face their former clubs

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Football owed you this
- European finalists 15 years after Riquelme's penalty
- Emery's men resisted Arsenal's assault
- United await in the final on May 26th
- La Real and Elche kick off the matchday of the season
- Barcelona v Atletico and Madrid v Sevilla the decisive games
- Decision time
Zidane is thinking about it
- Madrid want the coach to continue next season
- But the Frenchman has the final word
- "I'm thinking about La Liga, we'l see about the rest after"
- He has a contract until 2022
- Historic Villarreal
- They reach their first final after beating Arsenal
- They'll fight with United to win the Europa League
- Crossed lives at Camp Nou
- Suarez has the game marked, Griezmann arrives in good form
A duel with fear
- Griezmann and Suarez meet their ex teams
- Both could be decisive in the title race
- The Frenchman is in form: 14 goals and ten assists this season
- The Uruguayan is playing against the Blaugrana for the first time
- Laporta planning to have Barcelona play at Montjuic during Camp Nou's renovation
- The Hazard fiasco
- Severely criticised, Madrid are thinking about selling him
