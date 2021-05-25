Today’s Papers: Villarreal prepare for historic final with Manchester United while Ronald Koeman continues at Barcelona for now

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

On course for glory The Yellow Submarine going into their first ever final without fear

United are looking for another English double in Europe

Emery's going for his fourth Europa League

Cerezo: "I've spent many years installing Atletico into the global elite"

Koeman's not clear on his future

Modric extends his contract with Madrid for another year

UEFA announce disciplinary action against rebel Super League clubs

Deal agreed between Getafe and Valencia for Bordalas

Everyone's final Villarreal facing Manchester United in their first-ever Europa League final

They're looking to save Spanish football's face in a tough year

Fernando Roig: "We're not favourites, but we believe we can be champions"

Unai Emery: "This project has broken barriers, it has credibility"

Modric renews until 2022: "There's nothing better than playing here"

UEFA going for Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus

They open disciplinary proceedings against the three rebels

Koeman's agony drawn out

Laporta meets him but is yet to decide whether he continues