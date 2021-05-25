Today’s Papers: Villarreal prepare for historic final with Manchester United while Ronald Koeman continues at Barcelona for now

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

On course for glory
  • The Yellow Submarine going into their first ever final without fear
  • United are looking for another English double in Europe
  • Emery's going for his fourth Europa League
  • Cerezo: "I've spent many years installing Atletico into the global elite"
  • Koeman's not clear on his future
  • Modric extends his contract with Madrid for another year
  • UEFA announce disciplinary action against rebel Super League clubs
  • Deal agreed between Getafe and Valencia for Bordalas
Everyone's final
  • Villarreal facing Manchester United in their first-ever Europa League final
  • They're looking to save Spanish football's face in a tough year
  • Fernando Roig: "We're not favourites, but we believe we can be champions"
  • Unai Emery: "This project has broken barriers, it has credibility"
  • Modric renews until 2022: "There's nothing better than playing here"
  • UEFA going for Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus
  • They open disciplinary proceedings against the three rebels
  • Koeman's agony drawn out
  • Laporta meets him but is yet to decide whether he continues
Koeman continues; for now
  • A meeting of just a half-hour
  • Laporta and Koeman left the meeting separately
  • Their meeting ended without a definitive resolution
  • The coach and the president analysed the season with Yuste and Alemany
  • They'll meet again
  • They didn't rule out anything, but Barcelona are already looking to the market
  • Wijnaldum, close to Barcelona
  • His representative met with Laporta to sign for three seasons
  • Barcelona Femeni take first steps toward the treble
  • Villarreal in search of glory
