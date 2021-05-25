Today’s Papers: Villarreal prepare for historic final with Manchester United while Ronald Koeman continues at Barcelona for now

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
On course for glory
- The Yellow Submarine going into their first ever final without fear
- United are looking for another English double in Europe
- Emery's going for his fourth Europa League
- Cerezo: "I've spent many years installing Atletico into the global elite"
- Koeman's not clear on his future
- Modric extends his contract with Madrid for another year
- UEFA announce disciplinary action against rebel Super League clubs
- Deal agreed between Getafe and Valencia for Bordalas
Everyone's final
- Villarreal facing Manchester United in their first-ever Europa League final
- They're looking to save Spanish football's face in a tough year
- Fernando Roig: "We're not favourites, but we believe we can be champions"
- Unai Emery: "This project has broken barriers, it has credibility"
- Modric renews until 2022: "There's nothing better than playing here"
- UEFA going for Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus
- They open disciplinary proceedings against the three rebels
- Koeman's agony drawn out
- Laporta meets him but is yet to decide whether he continues
Koeman continues; for now
- A meeting of just a half-hour
- Laporta and Koeman left the meeting separately
- Their meeting ended without a definitive resolution
- The coach and the president analysed the season with Yuste and Alemany
- They'll meet again
- They didn't rule out anything, but Barcelona are already looking to the market
- Wijnaldum, close to Barcelona
- His representative met with Laporta to sign for three seasons
- Barcelona Femeni take first steps toward the treble
- Villarreal in search of glory