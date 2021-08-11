Today’s Papers: Villarreal lose European Super Cup to Chelsea while Messi’s presented by PSG

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Head high
  • Villarreal come so close to the Super Cup
  • They take Chelsea to extra-time and play well
  • Albiol missed the decisive penalty
  • Kepa came on in the 119th minute and saved two
  • Disneyland Paris
  • Messi is the icing on the cake for PSG
  • "To share the attack with Mbappe and Neymar will be crazy"
  • Madrid and Barcelona, against everything
  • Today, La Liga's clubs meet
  • Tebas is confident of support from the clubs for CVC deal
"It was hard but now I'm happy"
  • "It would be beautiful but weird to return in another shirt"
  • "I want to continue winning titles and PSG is the best place"
  • Kepa gives the title to Chelsea
  • He came on, stopped two penalties, killed Villarreal's dream
"I'm very happy"
  • Messi presented as PSG's new star
  • "Leaving Barcelona was tough, but now I'm inspired"
  • "I've come to the ideal team to win the Champions League"
  • "Neymar was one of the reasons I signed for PSG"
  • Chelsea win the Super Cup on penalties
  • Florentino denies having anything to do with Messi's exit
  • Barcelona sure that Memphis will play against La Real
  • The club is working against the clock to sell two players
  • La Liga hope to close deal with CVC today
Posted by