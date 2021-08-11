Today’s Papers: Villarreal lose European Super Cup to Chelsea while Messi’s presented by PSG

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Head high Villarreal come so close to the Super Cup

They take Chelsea to extra-time and play well

Albiol missed the decisive penalty

Kepa came on in the 119th minute and saved two

Messi is the icing on the cake for PSG

"To share the attack with Mbappe and Neymar will be crazy"

Madrid and Barcelona, against everything

Today, La Liga's clubs meet

Tebas is confident of support from the clubs for CVC deal

"It was hard but now I'm happy" "It would be beautiful but weird to return in another shirt"

"I want to continue winning titles and PSG is the best place"

Kepa gives the title to Chelsea

He came on, stopped two penalties, killed Villarreal's dream