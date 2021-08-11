Today’s Papers: Villarreal lose European Super Cup to Chelsea while Messi’s presented by PSG

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
Head high
- Villarreal come so close to the Super Cup
- They take Chelsea to extra-time and play well
- Albiol missed the decisive penalty
- Kepa came on in the 119th minute and saved two
- Disneyland Paris
- Messi is the icing on the cake for PSG
- "To share the attack with Mbappe and Neymar will be crazy"
- Madrid and Barcelona, against everything
- Today, La Liga's clubs meet
- Tebas is confident of support from the clubs for CVC deal
"It was hard but now I'm happy"
- "It would be beautiful but weird to return in another shirt"
- "I want to continue winning titles and PSG is the best place"
- Kepa gives the title to Chelsea
- He came on, stopped two penalties, killed Villarreal's dream
"I'm very happy"
- Messi presented as PSG's new star
- "Leaving Barcelona was tough, but now I'm inspired"
- "I've come to the ideal team to win the Champions League"
- "Neymar was one of the reasons I signed for PSG"
- Chelsea win the Super Cup on penalties
- Florentino denies having anything to do with Messi's exit
- Barcelona sure that Memphis will play against La Real
- The club is working against the clock to sell two players
- La Liga hope to close deal with CVC today