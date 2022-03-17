Today’s Papers: Villarreal knock Juventus out of the Champions League as Barcelona go to Galatasaray

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Historic bath
- Villarreal beat Juventus 3-0 in Turin
- They're into the last eight of the Champions League
- Gero Rulli was key early on
- Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma scored
- El Clasico is a final
- If Real Madrid beat Barcelona they're on the verge of La Liga
- Barcelona face Galatasaray in the Europa League
- Real Betis travel to Eintracht Frankfurt
- Sevilla take on West Ham United
The Atomic Submarine
Turkish pressure
- Barcelona have to win at Galatasaray
- Xavi Hernandez admits it's a final
- All the details of Barcelona's deal with Spotify
- Karim Benzema is a doubt for El Clasico
- Both Seville clubs in action in the Europa League
- Betis play Eintracht and Sevilla play West Ham