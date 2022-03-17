Today’s Papers: Villarreal knock Juventus out of the Champions League as Barcelona go to Galatasaray

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Historic bath
  • Villarreal beat Juventus 3-0 in Turin
  • They're into the last eight of the Champions League
  • Gero Rulli was key early on
  • Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma scored
  • El Clasico is a final
  • If Real Madrid beat Barcelona they're on the verge of La Liga
  • Barcelona face Galatasaray in the Europa League
  • Real Betis travel to Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Sevilla take on West Ham United
The Atomic Submarine
Turkish pressure
  • Barcelona have to win at Galatasaray
  • Xavi Hernandez admits it's a final
  • All the details of Barcelona's deal with Spotify
  • Karim Benzema is a doubt for El Clasico
