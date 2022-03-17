Today’s Papers: Villarreal knock Juventus out of the Champions League as Barcelona go to Galatasaray

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Historic bath Villarreal beat Juventus 3-0 in Turin

They're into the last eight of the Champions League

Gero Rulli was key early on

Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma scored

El Clasico is a final

If Real Madrid beat Barcelona they're on the verge of La Liga

Barcelona face Galatasaray in the Europa League

Real Betis travel to Eintracht Frankfurt

Sevilla take on West Ham United

The Atomic Submarine Villarreal beat Juventus 3-0

To secure their spot in the Champions League last eight

Barcelona face Galatasaray in the Europa League

Real Betis travel to Eintracht Frankfurt

Sevilla take on West Ham United