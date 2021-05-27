Today’s Papers: Villarreal do the impossible, Zidane set to leave Madrid, Laporta dreaming of Guardiola

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

It's not yellow, it's gold! Villarreal win the Europa League

It's the first title of their history

They beat United after a 22-penalty shootout

De Gea missed the decisive penalty

Unai Emery grows his legend; his record fourth Europa League

Zidane goes and Mbappe's further than ever

They want Mbappe this summer but PSG say no

Operation Haaland is activated

In Italy they assure that Zidane won't continue

Raul, Conte and Allegri the consistencies

Heroic champions Villarreal beat United in a 22-penalty Europa League final shootout

Rulli stopped United's decisive eleventh penalty

Zidane's on his way

The coach tells the squad and the club he's going

Allegri is Florentino's choice to succeed him

Alaba is in Madrid and his signing will be announced imminently

Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus accuse UEFA of a lack of respect

Morata's future depends on himself

He has to decide whether to return to Atletico by June 15th

Koeman is Barcelona's second choice to coach