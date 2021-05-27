Today’s Papers: Villarreal do the impossible, Zidane set to leave Madrid, Laporta dreaming of Guardiola

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

It's not yellow, it's gold!
  • Villarreal win the Europa League
  • It's the first title of their history
  • They beat United after a 22-penalty shootout
  • De Gea missed the decisive penalty
  • Unai Emery grows his legend; his record fourth Europa League
  • Zidane goes and Mbappe's further than ever
  • They want Mbappe this summer but PSG say no
  • Operation Haaland is activated
  • In Italy they assure that Zidane won't continue
  • Raul, Conte and Allegri the consistencies
Heroic champions
  • Villarreal beat United in a 22-penalty Europa League final shootout
  • Rulli stopped United's decisive eleventh penalty
  • Zidane's on his way
  • The coach tells the squad and the club he's going
  • Allegri is Florentino's choice to succeed him
  • Alaba is in Madrid and his signing will be announced imminently
  • Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus accuse UEFA of a lack of respect
  • Morata's future depends on himself
  • He has to decide whether to return to Atletico by June 15th
  • Koeman is Barcelona's second choice to coach
Laporta's dreaming of Pep
  • Barcelona have communicated to Koeman he's second choice
  • They've two weeks to find an alternative
  • Guardiola is Laporta's dream, but he knows it's impossible
  • If they don't find an alternative, Koeman could continue
  • Four signings at zero-cost
  • Barcelona Femeni, finalists and one win from a treble
  • Champions: Villarreal beat United in historic penalty shootout
