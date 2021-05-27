Today’s Papers: Villarreal do the impossible, Zidane set to leave Madrid, Laporta dreaming of Guardiola

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
It's not yellow, it's gold!
- Villarreal win the Europa League
- It's the first title of their history
- They beat United after a 22-penalty shootout
- De Gea missed the decisive penalty
- Unai Emery grows his legend; his record fourth Europa League
- Zidane goes and Mbappe's further than ever
- They want Mbappe this summer but PSG say no
- Operation Haaland is activated
- In Italy they assure that Zidane won't continue
- Raul, Conte and Allegri the consistencies
Heroic champions
- Villarreal beat United in a 22-penalty Europa League final shootout
- Rulli stopped United's decisive eleventh penalty
- Zidane's on his way
- The coach tells the squad and the club he's going
- Allegri is Florentino's choice to succeed him
- Alaba is in Madrid and his signing will be announced imminently
- Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus accuse UEFA of a lack of respect
- Morata's future depends on himself
- He has to decide whether to return to Atletico by June 15th
- Koeman is Barcelona's second choice to coach
Laporta's dreaming of Pep
- Barcelona have communicated to Koeman he's second choice
- They've two weeks to find an alternative
- Guardiola is Laporta's dream, but he knows it's impossible
- If they don't find an alternative, Koeman could continue
- Four signings at zero-cost
- Barcelona Femeni, finalists and one win from a treble
- Champions: Villarreal beat United in historic penalty shootout