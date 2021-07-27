Today’s Papers: Varane off to United, La Roja face Argentina, Memphis loving life at Barcelona

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Varane off to United
  • He'll cost €50m
  • He's Madrid's fourth sale of the window
  • Sevilla and Chelsea negotiate over Kounde
  • €70m fee talked about
  • A point against Argentina will give Spain the pass
  • Asensio to return to the starting lineup
  • Mingueza back with the squad
One point is gold
  • Spain will make it to the semi-final with a point
  • They face Argentina in the Olympic Games
  • Asensio expected to start
  • Varane off to United
  • Madrid and United make the transfer official
  • He'll sign for five years and earn Madrid €50m
Rebel Depay
  • "Being a rebel can help on the pitch"
  • "I'm compatible with Messi and Aguero"
  • "I love playing for Barcelona and I want to adapt fast"
  • Madrid sell Varane to United for €50m
  • De Tomas rescues Espanyol
