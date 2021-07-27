Today’s Papers: Varane off to United, La Roja face Argentina, Memphis loving life at Barcelona

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Varane off to United
- He'll cost €50m
- He's Madrid's fourth sale of the window
- Sevilla and Chelsea negotiate over Kounde
- €70m fee talked about
- A point against Argentina will give Spain the pass
- Asensio to return to the starting lineup
- Mingueza back with the squad
One point is gold
- Spain will make it to the semi-final with a point
- They face Argentina in the Olympic Games
- Asensio expected to start
