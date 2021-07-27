Today’s Papers: Varane off to United, La Roja face Argentina, Memphis loving life at Barcelona

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Varane off to United He'll cost €50m

He's Madrid's fourth sale of the window

Sevilla and Chelsea negotiate over Kounde

€70m fee talked about

A point against Argentina will give Spain the pass

Asensio to return to the starting lineup

Mingueza back with the squad

