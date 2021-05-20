Today’s Papers: Two captains with one dream in Madrid, high pressure on the horizon at Barcelona

One day left in La Liga
  • This is how you win the title on the final day
  • "You have to enjoy it, there are very few occasions you have this pressure to win"
  • Kroos on a controversial referee
  • "Martinez Munuera had a serious influence on the fight for the title"
Two captains, one dream
  • Atletico and Madrid play for the title on the last day of La Liga tomorrow
  • Ramos should be named in the matchday squad
  • It could be his last game for Los Blancos
  • Koke wants to win his first title with the armband
  • If he does it'll be his eighth, the same as Godin
  • Raiola offers Barcelona Donnaruma
  • The Italian could arrive on a free and Barcelona could put Ter Stegen on the market
Pressure
  • Barcelona, ready for revolution, will contact the transferables' agents from next week
  • Some have complex contracts while Sergi Roberto will only leave on a free
  • Going for Adrian Bernabe
  • The full-back, a youth product, could return from City
  • Kroos questions refereeing decisions
