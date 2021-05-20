Today’s Papers: Two captains with one dream in Madrid, high pressure on the horizon at Barcelona

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
One day left in La Liga
- This is how you win the title on the final day
- "You have to enjoy it, there are very few occasions you have this pressure to win"
- Kroos on a controversial referee
- "Martinez Munuera had a serious influence on the fight for the title"
Two captains, one dream
- Atletico and Madrid play for the title on the last day of La Liga tomorrow
- Ramos should be named in the matchday squad
- It could be his last game for Los Blancos
- Koke wants to win his first title with the armband
- If he does it'll be his eighth, the same as Godin
- Raiola offers Barcelona Donnaruma
- The Italian could arrive on a free and Barcelona could put Ter Stegen on the market