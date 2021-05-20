Today’s Papers: Two captains with one dream in Madrid, high pressure on the horizon at Barcelona

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

One day left in La Liga This is how you win the title on the final day

"You have to enjoy it, there are very few occasions you have this pressure to win"

Kroos on a controversial referee

"Martinez Munuera had a serious influence on the fight for the title"

Two captains, one dream Atletico and Madrid play for the title on the last day of La Liga tomorrow

Ramos should be named in the matchday squad

It could be his last game for Los Blancos

Koke wants to win his first title with the armband

If he does it'll be his eighth, the same as Godin

Raiola offers Barcelona Donnaruma

The Italian could arrive on a free and Barcelona could put Ter Stegen on the market