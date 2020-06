Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Pile-ons permitted - The rules of the new football. Players won't get yellows for celebrating together, or for spitting during games. VAR continues from sanitised locations. The rules of the new football. Players won't get yellows for celebrating together, or for spitting during games. VAR continues from sanitised locations.

Ramos 2022 - Madrid will offer the centre back just one more season. His long term future is in the US, and after that, on the touchline. Madrid will offer the centre back just one more season. His long term future is in the US, and after that, on the touchline.