Today’s Papers: Tuesday 24 March

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

And when all this passes, Madrid look for a number nine Halaand is the favourite as Zidane doesn't trust Jovic or Mariano Lopetegui: We had an example very closeby, in Italy, and we acted too late UEFA postpone the finals
They deserve the last medal A generation will miss their chance of medals if Tokyo 2020 is delayed until 2022 Rubiales: while there are those in hospital, we will not play football La Liga and Spanish FA suspend Spanish football indefinitely
'I am wishing to play with Messi' - Trincao The Portuguese is dreaming of joining Barcelona this summer, is confined at home with Abel Ruiz Lautaro Martinez - Inter reject 70m along with Vidal and Semedo Indefinite stop to Spanish football
