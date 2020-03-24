Today’s Papers: Tuesday 24 March

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

And when all this passes, Madrid look for a number nine Halaand is the favourite as Zidane doesn't trust Jovic or Mariano Lopetegui: We had an example very closeby, in Italy, and we acted too late UEFA postpone the finals Halaand is the favourite as Zidane doesn't trust Jovic or MarianoUEFA postpone the finals

They deserve the last medal A generation will miss their chance of medals if Tokyo 2020 is delayed until 2022 Rubiales: while there are those in hospital, we will not play football La Liga and Spanish FA suspend Spanish football indefinitely A generation will miss their chance of medals if Tokyo 2020 is delayed until 2022La Liga and Spanish FA suspend Spanish football indefinitely