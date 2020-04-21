Today’s Papers: Tuesday 21 April

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

To the Di Stefano, to take back the league - Real Madrid consider playing in the stadium at their training ground. Behind closed doors could be played there to finish the season. Work on the Bernabeu development could be accelerated. The league has given the OK.

Neymar would be paid half - Brazil star would see wages halved if he joins Barcelona from PSG. There would be big bonuses, but he would not be making the return for money.