Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Magic number - According to the health services, nobody died of coronavirus in Spain yesterday. The pandemic is starting to be controlled, and it's down to us to stop second waves. According to the health services, nobody died of coronavirus in Spain yesterday. The pandemic is starting to be controlled, and it's down to us to stop second waves.

"Black lives matter" - The Liverpool squad kneel at Anfield, footballers, NBA stars, Formula 1 Champions Lewis Hamilton come together to rebel against the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the police in the US. The Liverpool squad kneel at Anfield, footballers, NBA stars, Formula 1 Champions Lewis Hamilton come together to rebel against the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the police in the US.