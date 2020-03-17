Today’s Papers: Tuesday 17 March

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Today the Champions League (and Europa League, European Champions) are played Key meeting for UEFA competitions in wake of coronavirus outbreak Massive contagion in Valencia - 35% of positive cases Madrid's old guard, tested Ter Stegen deal completed until 2025
More difficult still The fight against coronavirus brings problems for the Olympic Games UEFA today to debate Euro 2020 35% of Valencia squad has coronavirus
Twist of Neymar Barcelona prioritise negotiating with PSG to try to sign the Brazilian, Mbappe is PSG's priority and they would want other players Barcelona meeting on strategy today Madrid bid for Harry Kane UEFA to decide Euro 2020 postponement today 35% of Valencia team infected
Posted by