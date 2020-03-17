Today’s Papers: Tuesday 17 March

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Today the Champions League (and Europa League, European Champions) are played Key meeting for UEFA competitions in wake of coronavirus outbreak Massive contagion in Valencia - 35% of positive cases Madrid's old guard, tested Ter Stegen deal completed until 2025 Key meeting for UEFA competitions in wake of coronavirus outbreakMadrid's old guard, tested

More difficult still The fight against coronavirus brings problems for the Olympic Games UEFA today to debate Euro 2020 35% of Valencia squad has coronavirus The fight against coronavirus brings problems for the Olympic Games35% of Valencia squad has coronavirus