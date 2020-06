Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Bale-Zidane relationship is broken Bale once again showed his lack of care with Zidane following his substitution, played 29 minutes unmotivated Free path for Rubiales re-election

Bayern go for Achraf Bayern offer him a galatic salary and Madrid knows he doesn't want to be a back-up for Carvajal Fight for the title and to avoid relegation Casillas ends his candidacy