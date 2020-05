Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Major scandal in Spanish PFA -The director of the Segunda B and Tercera for the agency, Antonio Saiz Checa, confesses that he paid €3000 for fiscal information about other players' sindicate. -The director of the Segunda B and Tercera for the agency, Antonio Saiz Checa, confesses that he paid €3000 for fiscal information about other players' sindicate.

The signing is Hazard - The Belgian and Marco Asensio feature for Madrid in return to training. Jovic injured himself falling from a "wall" say Serbian press. The Belgian and Marco Asensio feature for Madrid in return to training. Jovic injured himself falling from a "wall" say Serbian press.