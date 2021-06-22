Today’s Papers: Trust that La Roja can turn on the style while Inter prepare to go for Jordi Alba

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

We trust in you
  • Spain play Slovakia in their first final of Euro 2020
  • A victory will see them qualify for the last 16
  • It could be first or second depending on how Sweden do
  • A draw would mean Poland couldn't win
  • A defeat would mean they don't qualify
  • Mendy asks for an increase in salary
  • Portugal in serious danger
  • France the only one qualified in their group
  • Croatia finish second with a goal from Modric
  • England finish top of their group
La Roja ready to play
  • There'll be a revolution in the lineup, with Busquets starting
  • Spain go to the last 16 if they beat Slovakia
  • Luis Enrique remains firm in his convictions
  • "Resign? I was thinking of renewing my contract."
  • England win and qualify as first
  • Croatia comeback to finish second
  • Sport, in Memphis Depay's town
  • Dembele to undergo surgery and miss four months
  • He has an injury in his right knee
Inter want Alaba
  • The Italian club want the left-back
  • His contract runs to 2024 and he's on a big salary
  • Their proposal includes Inter players of interest to Barcelona
  • Dembele to be operated on again
  • Life or death
  • La Roja will be in the last 16 if they win
  • If they draw it depends on other results; they can't lose
