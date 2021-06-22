Today’s Papers: Trust that La Roja can turn on the style while Inter prepare to go for Jordi Alba

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
We trust in you
- Spain play Slovakia in their first final of Euro 2020
- A victory will see them qualify for the last 16
- It could be first or second depending on how Sweden do
- A draw would mean Poland couldn't win
- A defeat would mean they don't qualify
- Mendy asks for an increase in salary
- Portugal in serious danger
- France the only one qualified in their group
- Croatia finish second with a goal from Modric
- England finish top of their group
La Roja ready to play
- There'll be a revolution in the lineup, with Busquets starting
- Spain go to the last 16 if they beat Slovakia
- Luis Enrique remains firm in his convictions
- "Resign? I was thinking of renewing my contract."
- England win and qualify as first
- Croatia comeback to finish second
- Sport, in Memphis Depay's town
- Dembele to undergo surgery and miss four months
- He has an injury in his right knee
Inter want Alaba
- The Italian club want the left-back
- His contract runs to 2024 and he's on a big salary
- Their proposal includes Inter players of interest to Barcelona
- Dembele to be operated on again
- Life or death
- La Roja will be in the last 16 if they win
- If they draw it depends on other results; they can't lose