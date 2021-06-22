Today’s Papers: Trust that La Roja can turn on the style while Inter prepare to go for Jordi Alba

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

We trust in you Spain play Slovakia in their first final of Euro 2020

A victory will see them qualify for the last 16

It could be first or second depending on how Sweden do

A draw would mean Poland couldn't win

A defeat would mean they don't qualify

Mendy asks for an increase in salary

Portugal in serious danger

France the only one qualified in their group

Croatia finish second with a goal from Modric

England finish top of their group

La Roja ready to play There'll be a revolution in the lineup, with Busquets starting

Spain go to the last 16 if they beat Slovakia

Luis Enrique remains firm in his convictions

"Resign? I was thinking of renewing my contract."

England win and qualify as first

Croatia comeback to finish second

Sport, in Memphis Depay's town

Dembele to undergo surgery and miss four months

He has an injury in his right knee