Today’s Papers: Thursday 30 April

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!
"I take the risk of playing, the same risk as any other worker" Exclusive interview with Ivan Rakitic Hazard will be ready for La Liga and Champions League returns
Craving the ball Clubs preparing for returns but they ask for more information on how it is possible, higher council for Spanish sport to meet with La Liga, Spanish FA and players union today Camavinga is complicated - Rennes stand firm
100m or nothing Barcelona won't consider a bad sale just for the sake of selling Coutinho, club have yet to receive any firm offers from the Premier League and if that continues, he will stay at Barcelona Arthur: I don't want to leave here La Liga maintains a super charged calendar - plan A is almost unattainable, with season downgraded to two months The tests will delay return for La Liga training Italian government don't see a clear return to football