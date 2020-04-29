Today’s Papers: Thursday 30 April

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Clubs preparing for returns but they ask for more information on how it is possible, higher council for Spanish sport to meet with La Liga, Spanish FA and players union today

Barcelona won't consider a bad sale just for the sake of selling Coutinho, club have yet to receive any firm offers from the Premier League and if that continues, he will stay at BarcelonaLa Liga maintains a super charged calendar - plan A is almost unattainable, with season downgraded to two monthsItalian government don't see a clear return to football