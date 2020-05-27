Today’s Papers: Thursday 28 May

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Bale is not made of stone "When they whistle, you lose confidence, you play worse and then they whistle you more" Spanish FA permits games on Mondays and Fridays Arthur closes the door to Juventus

Changing of the guard The nucleus of Madrid's Champions League winning teams entering final two years of contract, Madrid must manage renovation, after Hazard they look to Haaland, Mbappe, Camavinga Messi: I want to compete Spanish FA allow games on Mondays