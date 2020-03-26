Today’s Papers: Thursday 26 March

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

The seven priorities of Madrid Priority of signing a goalscorer, renewing Modric, return of Odegaard, future of Achraf, signing of Van de Beek, sort out Areola and Lunin futures, loan or sale of Ceballos Atletico Madrid negotiate on pay cuts for team and coaching staff Rubiales insists end of season will be after 30 June

Pogba now or never Frenchman's current deal ends in 2021 and his agent wants to change his situation, United want to renew already, Zidane knows its his last opportunity Rubiales: I see it as impossible to return to football in May