Today’s Papers: Thursday 21 May

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Operation Manchester Zidane prepares his side with an objective - to reach their peak against City in August Zidane: 'We are trying to win everything, it's in the club's DNA' 'This is how an unforgettable journey ends' - Aritz Aduriz retires aged 39 Arsenal accept Atleti barter - swapping Lacazette for Lemar Zidane prepares his side with an objective - to reach their peak against City in August: 'We are trying to win everything, it's in the club's DNA' 'This is how an unforgettable journey ends' - Aritz Aduriz retires aged 39