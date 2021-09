By Will Faulks

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Mundo Deportivo, in English!

MARCA: Suddenly - a "final" for the World Cup. -Spain lead the group by a point over Sweden, who are also hunting for the only qualification spot.

AS: Until next year... -Mbappe meets Benzema one day after his failed transfer. -Kylian rejected PSg's final offer of €45m (net) per year. -The star will come to Madrid next summer.