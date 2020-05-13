Today’s Papers: Thursday 14 May

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Asensio the best alternative to Benzema now Jovic is injured - scored more than 10 goals in a year with Zidane

Lautaro decides that if he leaves Inter it will only be for Barcelona, has asked the Nerazzurri not to consider offers from City or PSGVidal negotiates his salary with Inter while Semedo prefers Man CityMadrid, with 37 players, need sales before buys