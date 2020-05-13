Today’s Papers: Thursday 14 May

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!
Bernabeu, rock and goal Retractable grass - stadium can be used for other events - concerts, basketball, american football Morientes, alternative to Aganzo for AFE
A '9' in the bedroom Asensio the best alternative to Benzema now Jovic is injured - scored more than 10 goals in a year with Zidane Dembele shows signs of life at Barcelona
'To Barcelona or nothing' Lautaro decides that if he leaves Inter it will only be for Barcelona, has asked the Nerazzurri not to consider offers from City or PSG Bundesliga, ready for restart Vidal negotiates his salary with Inter while Semedo prefers Man City Dembele reappears at Barcelona training Madrid, with 37 players, need sales before buys Serie A wants 13 June return but depends on health authorities