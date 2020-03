Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Heroic! Atletico resist, comeback and defeat the champions of Europe Today, La Liga is suspended PSG through despite it's curse Atletico resist, comeback and defeat the champions of EuropePSG through despite it's curse

Glory for Atleti at Anfield Superb Oblak helps them defeat Liverpool at Anfield - two goals from Llorente and one from Morata Football talks about suspension Superb Oblak helps them defeat Liverpool at Anfield - two goals from Llorente and one from Morata