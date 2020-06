Thursday’ front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Everything arrives La Liga returns in a big way after three months The Seville derby at 9pm (UK time) - Lopetegui: There are no favourites Cerezo offers the Wanda Metropolitano to Madrid, who don't consider it

Finally, La Liga is back Seville derby restarts La Liga behind closed doors, 39 days and 11 rounds of games Madrid discard Cerezo's offer of playing in the Wanda Metropolitano