Today’s Papers: There’s a title race, Barcelona finally click and Madrid need Kroos and Modric

When they work...
  • Modric and Kroos direct Madrid's reaction from the engine room
  • The pair both completed more than 90% of their passes
  • Between the two they created 67 chances on goal
  • Hazard close to a return
  • Alba and Ter Stegen help Barcelona to victory
  • La Real's defeat makes Atletico leader
  • Lemar helps Atletico win
  • Valencia mount a comeback from 2-0 down
Barcelona get it back together
  • Koeman's team put together some of the best football they've played this season to beat the league leaders, are now fifth placed and just six points off the top
  • Alba and De Jong score in the first half and then Barcelona hold out against the Basques
  • Luis Fernandez Ala: Messi has Barcelona heritage and I want him to lead the change
  • Valdebebas continues to influence the referees, Williams should have had a penalty
  • Valencia rises from potential disaster at Terrassa
There is a league title race!
  • A resuscitated Barcelona beat the league leaders thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong and leave the pitch recharged
  • The Blaugrana played very well for the first hour but their failure to convert chances led to an uncomfortable ending
