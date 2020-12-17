Today’s Papers: There’s a title race, Barcelona finally click and Madrid need Kroos and Modric

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
When they work...
- Modric and Kroos direct Madrid's reaction from the engine room
- The pair both completed more than 90% of their passes
- Between the two they created 67 chances on goal
- Hazard close to a return
- Alba and Ter Stegen help Barcelona to victory
- La Real's defeat makes Atletico leader
- Lemar helps Atletico win
- Valencia mount a comeback from 2-0 down
Barcelona get it back together
- Koeman's team put together some of the best football they've played this season to beat the league leaders, are now fifth placed and just six points off the top
- Alba and De Jong score in the first half and then Barcelona hold out against the Basques
- Luis Fernandez Ala: Messi has Barcelona heritage and I want him to lead the change
- Valdebebas continues to influence the referees, Williams should have had a penalty
- Valencia rises from potential disaster at Terrassa