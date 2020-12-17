Today’s Papers: There’s a title race, Barcelona finally click and Madrid need Kroos and Modric

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

When they work... Modric and Kroos direct Madrid's reaction from the engine room

The pair both completed more than 90% of their passes

Between the two they created 67 chances on goal

Hazard close to a return

Alba and Ter Stegen help Barcelona to victory

La Real's defeat makes Atletico leader

Lemar helps Atletico win

Valencia mount a comeback from 2-0 down

Barcelona get it back together Koeman's team put together some of the best football they've played this season to beat the league leaders, are now fifth placed and just six points off the top

Alba and De Jong score in the first half and then Barcelona hold out against the Basques

Luis Fernandez Ala: Messi has Barcelona heritage and I want him to lead the change

Valdebebas continues to influence the referees, Williams should have had a penalty

Valencia rises from potential disaster at Terrassa