Today’s Papers: The scandal of the tickets at Camp Nou

A look across today’s headlines in Spain as the fall-out from Barcelona’s defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt continues.

'A miracle every match' The Belgian 'keeper makes a great save every match.

He was decisive against Inter, PSG and Chelsea in order to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

0-0: Real and Betis get halfway. 4 followers of Betis in hospital after an attack by ultras.

Pedri says goodbye to the season: he suffered a rupture in his hamstring against Eintracht.

Darder: "I don't know if playing a derby is better than sex... but winning it." He confesses that until the age of 13 his team was Atletico.

Cycling: Marca Soler - "Forget about the big ones? Neither yes nor no."

'Missing a star' Barca receive a brutal thrashing after being eliminated from the Europa League by Eintracht in spectacular fashion.

The club thinks the squad needs a leader of a high level and will try to sign one in order to be more certain of competing in Europe.

Pedri, out of the rest of the season due to injury: he suffered a rupture in his left hamstring and will be out for a month and a half.

Barca take measures so that the incredible German invasion of Camp Nou doesn't happen again.

The tickets for European matches will be named for European matches from now on.

Laporta admits that he felt shame: "Someone sold those tickets to the Germans and we will investigate."