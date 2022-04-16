Today’s Papers: The scandal of the tickets at Camp Nou

A look across today’s headlines in Spain as the fall-out from Barcelona’s defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt continues.
'A miracle every match'
- The Belgian 'keeper makes a great save every match.
- He was decisive against Inter, PSG and Chelsea in order to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League.
- 0-0: Real and Betis get halfway. 4 followers of Betis in hospital after an attack by ultras.
- Pedri says goodbye to the season: he suffered a rupture in his hamstring against Eintracht.
- Darder: "I don't know if playing a derby is better than sex... but winning it." He confesses that until the age of 13 his team was Atletico.
- Cycling: Marca Soler - "Forget about the big ones? Neither yes nor no."
'Missing a star'
- Barca receive a brutal thrashing after being eliminated from the Europa League by Eintracht in spectacular fashion.
- The club thinks the squad needs a leader of a high level and will try to sign one in order to be more certain of competing in Europe.
- Pedri, out of the rest of the season due to injury: he suffered a rupture in his left hamstring and will be out for a month and a half.
- Barca take measures so that the incredible German invasion of Camp Nou doesn't happen again.
- The tickets for European matches will be named for European matches from now on.
- Laporta admits that he felt shame: "Someone sold those tickets to the Germans and we will investigate."
'The scandal of the tickets'
- 1- The stories of anger and fear from members and season-ticket holders.
- 2- How the German fans circumvented the restrictions.
- 3- The stadium security was completely overcome.
- 4- Laporta announces controls for named tickets in European matches from now on.
- Indignation at the lack of control from the club after the sale of 35,000 tickets to fans of Eintracht.
- Deserved elimination for Barca, that was losing 3-0 in a Camp Nou that was almost hostile.
- Pedri, broken, probably out for the rest of the season.
- Real Madrid: Mendy and Marcelo cause an absence for the Pizjuan.
- Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Betis: Even in the fight for the Champions League places.