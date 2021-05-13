Today’s Papers: The kids want La Liga too, Madrid don’t give up, Laporta and Koeman have dinner

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
The kids want La Liga too
- Madrid don't fall and keep in step with Atletico
- Zidane picks an XI that includes Miguel, Marvin and Rodrygo
- And they deliver
- Valladolid and Eibar in the abyss
Madrid don't give up
- Zidane's team assert their authority to Granada and put pressure on Atletico
- A great game and a goal from Modric
- Academy products Miguel and Marvin shine
- Aguero is a step from Barcelona
- Laporta asks Koeman for explanations
- Clubs ask the government for a hand
- La Liga criticises the restrictions in place to allow fans back into stadiums
Face to Face
- Barcelona's president meets with the coach to analyse the season
- He asks Koeman what went wrong at the final stage
- Laporta still hasn't given the Dutchman his public backing
- He won't make a decision on Koeman until the end of the season
- Barcelona already have a pre-agreement with Aguero
- Madrid don't give up on La Liga
- Los Blancos keep pace with Atletico heading into the final two games