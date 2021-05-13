Today’s Papers: The kids want La Liga too, Madrid don’t give up, Laporta and Koeman have dinner

The kids want La Liga too
  • Madrid don't fall and keep in step with Atletico
  • Zidane picks an XI that includes Miguel, Marvin and Rodrygo
  • And they deliver
  • Valladolid and Eibar in the abyss
Madrid don't give up
  • Zidane's team assert their authority to Granada and put pressure on Atletico
  • A great game and a goal from Modric
  • Academy products Miguel and Marvin shine
  • Aguero is a step from Barcelona
  • Laporta asks Koeman for explanations
  • Clubs ask the government for a hand
  • La Liga criticises the restrictions in place to allow fans back into stadiums
Face to Face
  • Barcelona's president meets with the coach to analyse the season
  • He asks Koeman what went wrong at the final stage
  • Laporta still hasn't given the Dutchman his public backing
  • He won't make a decision on Koeman until the end of the season
  • Barcelona already have a pre-agreement with Aguero
  • Madrid don't give up on La Liga
  • Los Blancos keep pace with Atletico heading into the final two games
