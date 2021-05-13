Today’s Papers: The kids want La Liga too, Madrid don’t give up, Laporta and Koeman have dinner

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

The kids want La Liga too Madrid don't fall and keep in step with Atletico

Zidane picks an XI that includes Miguel, Marvin and Rodrygo

And they deliver

Valladolid and Eibar in the abyss

Madrid don't give up Zidane's team assert their authority to Granada and put pressure on Atletico

A great game and a goal from Modric

Academy products Miguel and Marvin shine

Aguero is a step from Barcelona

Laporta asks Koeman for explanations

Clubs ask the government for a hand

La Liga criticises the restrictions in place to allow fans back into stadiums