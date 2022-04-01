Today’s Papers: The impact of Barcelona Femeni’s historic night at Camp Nou is still being felt

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Vinicius Junior on the point of earning Spanish passport It's a strategical move from Real Madrid

The Brazilian has to do two exams

One oral and another written

Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes will be next

Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy are fit

They'll be ready to face Celta Vigo in La Liga

La Roja to learn World Cup draw this evening

Iago Aspas says he and Karim Benzema are old rockers The Galician speaks ahead of Celta Vigo - Real Madrid

He didn't think he'd make it to the elite as a young player

He sees himself as a player of the street

La Roja to learn World Cup draw this evening

Barcelona want to sign Dani Olmo in 2023