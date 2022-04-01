Today’s Papers: The impact of Barcelona Femeni’s historic night at Camp Nou is still being felt

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Vinicius Junior on the point of earning Spanish passport
  • It's a strategical move from Real Madrid
  • The Brazilian has to do two exams
  • One oral and another written
  • Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes will be next
  • Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy are fit
  • They'll be ready to face Celta Vigo in La Liga
  • La Roja to learn World Cup draw this evening
Iago Aspas says he and Karim Benzema are old rockers
  • The Galician speaks ahead of Celta Vigo - Real Madrid
  • He didn't think he'd make it to the elite as a young player
  • He sees himself as a player of the street
  • La Roja to learn World Cup draw this evening
  • Barcelona want to sign Dani Olmo in 2023
Impact
  • Barcelona Femeni's - Real Madrid Femenino leaves impact
  • Camp Nou hosted a record attendance for a women's match
  • The evening has provoked admiration from all over the world
  • Barcelona's El Clasico win delays Erling Haaland's decision
  • Kylian Mbappe's circle wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain
  • La Roja to learn World Cup draw this evening
Posted by