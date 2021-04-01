Today’s Papers: The fight’s already on for Haaland while Athletic and La Real prepare for historic final

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Madrid and Barcelona already fighting for Haaland
- Double act of agent Raiola and his father
- In Barcelona and Madrid yesterday
- They met with representatives of Spain's big two
- To underline the difficult of the operation, they left a message, that he's already on the market
- The wait was worth it
- Athletic the first to arrive in Seville
- Merino trains and won't miss the final
- The derby that deserves a title taking place 349 days later
- Ramos, injured again
- He'll miss both Liverpool games and El Clasico
- Dani Gomez, the star of La Liga's return
- Florentino Perez reaches a thousand games and won't run again to become president
The most desired cup
- Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad compete in the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja tomorrow
- Both clubs are three decades without winning the title
- There won't be public
- Haaland takes the elevator
- His dad and agent met yesterday with Florentino and Laporta
- Madrid trust in the good relationship with Dortmund as well as the influence of Odegaard
- Florentino summons elections
- In 48 hours he'll pave the way for candidates
- Ramos to miss Liverpool and Barcelona games
- "I see a strong and solid Atleti" says Godin
The Haaland Show
- The push begins
- His father and agent meet with Barcelona and Madrid to discuss the possibility of him joining them this summer
- Barcelona confirm their interest, feel like they could get the deal done for less than €150m and convince the player
- Athletic and La Real to live a historic final
- Eric Garcia and Pedri, fixed for Euro 2020
- Ramos injured and could miss out on El Clasico