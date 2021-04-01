Today’s Papers: The fight’s already on for Haaland while Athletic and La Real prepare for historic final

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Madrid and Barcelona already fighting for Haaland
  • Double act of agent Raiola and his father
  • In Barcelona and Madrid yesterday
  • They met with representatives of Spain's big two
  • To underline the difficult of the operation, they left a message, that he's already on the market
  • The wait was worth it
  • Athletic the first to arrive in Seville
  • Merino trains and won't miss the final
  • The derby that deserves a title taking place 349 days later
  • Ramos, injured again
  • He'll miss both Liverpool games and El Clasico
  • Dani Gomez, the star of La Liga's return
  • Florentino Perez reaches a thousand games and won't run again to become president
The most desired cup
  • Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad compete in the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja tomorrow
  • Both clubs are three decades without winning the title
  • There won't be public
  • Haaland takes the elevator
  • His dad and agent met yesterday with Florentino and Laporta
  • Madrid trust in the good relationship with Dortmund as well as the influence of Odegaard
  • Florentino summons elections
  • In 48 hours he'll pave the way for candidates
  • Ramos to miss Liverpool and Barcelona games
  • "I see a strong and solid Atleti" says Godin
The Haaland Show
  • The push begins
  • His father and agent meet with Barcelona and Madrid to discuss the possibility of him joining them this summer
  • Barcelona confirm their interest, feel like they could get the deal done for less than €150m and convince the player
  • Athletic and La Real to live a historic final
  • Eric Garcia and Pedri, fixed for Euro 2020
  • Ramos injured and could miss out on El Clasico
Posted by