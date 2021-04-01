Today’s Papers: The fight’s already on for Haaland while Athletic and La Real prepare for historic final

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Madrid and Barcelona already fighting for Haaland Double act of agent Raiola and his father

In Barcelona and Madrid yesterday

They met with representatives of Spain's big two

To underline the difficult of the operation, they left a message, that he's already on the market

The wait was worth it

Athletic the first to arrive in Seville

Merino trains and won't miss the final

The derby that deserves a title taking place 349 days later

Ramos, injured again

He'll miss both Liverpool games and El Clasico

Dani Gomez, the star of La Liga's return

Florentino Perez reaches a thousand games and won't run again to become president

The most desired cup Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad compete in the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja tomorrow

Both clubs are three decades without winning the title

There won't be public

Haaland takes the elevator

His dad and agent met yesterday with Florentino and Laporta

Madrid trust in the good relationship with Dortmund as well as the influence of Odegaard

Florentino summons elections

In 48 hours he'll pave the way for candidates

Ramos to miss Liverpool and Barcelona games

"I see a strong and solid Atleti" says Godin