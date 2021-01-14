Today’s papers: Ter Stegen’s the hero for Barcelona while Hazard’s the key for Madrid

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
A superior Ter
- Ter Stegen makes up for Messi's absence by making important stops in normal-time, extra-time and the penalty shoot-out
- La Real played really well, with Januzaj stellar
- The first great challenge: Hazard and Williams lead the attacks of Madrid and Athletic as they search for a place in the final
- Atletico already looking to renovate the best coach of the decade
- Atletico go to the Supercopa Femenina final after beating Barcelona on penalties
To Los Leones
- The Supercopa semi-final against Athletic is a test for Hazard
- Benzema has scored more goals against Athletic (13) than anyone else
- Marcelino: "We're going to give everything. We're two games from a title"
- Without Messi, Ter Stegen
- The goalkeeper puts Barcelona in the final, stopping two penalties in the shoot-out
- Dembele already a Rojiblanco
- The Madrid club makes official his signing
- They have a purchase option of €33.5m
- Pochettino already has his first title: PSG win the French Super Cup, beating Marseille