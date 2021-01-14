Today’s papers: Ter Stegen’s the hero for Barcelona while Hazard’s the key for Madrid

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

A superior Ter Ter Stegen makes up for Messi's absence by making important stops in normal-time, extra-time and the penalty shoot-out

La Real played really well, with Januzaj stellar

The first great challenge: Hazard and Williams lead the attacks of Madrid and Athletic as they search for a place in the final

Atletico already looking to renovate the best coach of the decade

Atletico go to the Supercopa Femenina final after beating Barcelona on penalties

To Los Leones The Supercopa semi-final against Athletic is a test for Hazard

Benzema has scored more goals against Athletic (13) than anyone else

Marcelino: "We're going to give everything. We're two games from a title"

Without Messi, Ter Stegen

The goalkeeper puts Barcelona in the final, stopping two penalties in the shoot-out

Dembele already a Rojiblanco

The Madrid club makes official his signing

They have a purchase option of €33.5m

Pochettino already has his first title: PSG win the French Super Cup, beating Marseille