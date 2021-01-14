Today’s papers: Ter Stegen’s the hero for Barcelona while Hazard’s the key for Madrid

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

A superior Ter
  • Ter Stegen makes up for Messi's absence by making important stops in normal-time, extra-time and the penalty shoot-out
  • La Real played really well, with Januzaj stellar
  • The first great challenge: Hazard and Williams lead the attacks of Madrid and Athletic as they search for a place in the final
  • Atletico already looking to renovate the best coach of the decade
  • Atletico go to the Supercopa Femenina final after beating Barcelona on penalties
 
To Los Leones
  • The Supercopa semi-final against Athletic is a test for Hazard
  • Benzema has scored more goals against Athletic (13) than anyone else
  • Marcelino: "We're going to give everything. We're two games from a title"
  • Without Messi, Ter Stegen
  • The goalkeeper puts Barcelona in the final, stopping two penalties in the shoot-out
  • Dembele already a Rojiblanco
  • The Madrid club makes official his signing
  • They have a purchase option of €33.5m
  • Pochettino already has his first title: PSG win the French Super Cup, beating Marseille
Hero!
  • Ter Stegen puts Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa
  • The Blaugrana qualify thanks to three magical interventions from Ter Stegen during the game and two penalty saves
  • Real Madrid looking for a place in the final
  • Painful knockout for Barcelona Femenina on penalties
Posted by