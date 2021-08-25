Today’s Papers: Tensions rise as Real Madrid go for Kylian Mbappe

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
"Mbappe wants to go but the offer's not enough"
- PSG won't make it easy
- "We can't sell Mbappe for less than we signed him for"
- "Madrid's attitude has been disrespectful, incorrect, illegal and unacceptable"
- City, Chelsea and PSG the coconuts for the Magnificent Five
- Cunha achieves his desire
- He turned down the Premier League to join Atletico
PSG want €220m
- The club put a price on Mbappe's head
- "The offer of €160m isn't enough. Madrid's attitude over the last two years has been disrespectful, incorrect and illegal"
- "If Kylian wants to go, we won't stop him. But it has to be on our terms."
- Cunha signs until 2026
- The club pay €30m for the Hertha striker
- PSG, possible rival of Atletico and Villarreal
Dirty war for Mbappe
- Madrid offer €160m for the French forward
- Madrid have a deal with the player sorted
- They want to sign him this summer
- PSG want to keep the striker
- They'll only accept a bid of €220m
- Leonardo angry with Madrid's conduct
- Barcelona want to avoid City, Bayern and Chelsea
- Florentino Perez decides against Ilaix pursuit
- Last chance for Coutinho and Umtiti
- The pair will stay and fight for a place at Barcelona