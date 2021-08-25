Today’s Papers: Tensions rise as Real Madrid go for Kylian Mbappe

"Mbappe wants to go but the offer's not enough"
  • PSG won't make it easy
  • "We can't sell Mbappe for less than we signed him for"
  • "Madrid's attitude has been disrespectful, incorrect, illegal and unacceptable"
  • City, Chelsea and PSG the coconuts for the Magnificent Five
  • Cunha achieves his desire
  • He turned down the Premier League to join Atletico
PSG want €220m
  • The club put a price on Mbappe's head
  • "The offer of €160m isn't enough. Madrid's attitude over the last two years has been disrespectful, incorrect and illegal"
  • "If Kylian wants to go, we won't stop him. But it has to be on our terms."
  • Cunha signs until 2026
  • The club pay €30m for the Hertha striker
  • PSG, possible rival of Atletico and Villarreal
Dirty war for Mbappe
  • Madrid offer €160m for the French forward
  • Madrid have a deal with the player sorted
  • They want to sign him this summer
  • PSG want to keep the striker
  • They'll only accept a bid of €220m
  • Leonardo angry with Madrid's conduct
  • Barcelona want to avoid City, Bayern and Chelsea
  • Florentino Perez decides against Ilaix pursuit
  • Last chance for Coutinho and Umtiti
  • The pair will stay and fight for a place at Barcelona
