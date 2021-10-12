Today’s Papers: Tchouameni to spark bidding war as Madrid re-activate interest in Pogba

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Tchouameni's worth €60m
  • Monaco ready to negotiate over the midfielder
  • But they're not going to gift the Frenchman
  • The big Premier League clubs the principal rival
  • Ramos, ready to debut for PSG
  • Sweden put pressure on Spain
  • La Rojita beat Northern Ireland 3-0
Pogba is still possible
  • Madrid have re-activated their interest in the Frenchman
  • His contract with United ends in June
  • His signing would be further encouragement for Mbappe
  • Simeone asked Suarez to help sign Messi for Atletico
  • Aguero and full capacity crowds to return for Barcelona
  • Sweden depend on themselves
  • La Rojita beat Northern Ireland 3-0
Free market
  • Barcelona looking at several soon-to-be free agents
  • Several different names are being looked at by the club
  • Cholo went for Messi
  • Sweden beat Greece 2-0
  • Araujo a doubt for El Clasico
  • Camp Nou to return to full capacity
Posted by