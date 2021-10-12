Today’s Papers: Tchouameni to spark bidding war as Madrid re-activate interest in Pogba

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Tchouameni's worth €60m
- Monaco ready to negotiate over the midfielder
- But they're not going to gift the Frenchman
- The big Premier League clubs the principal rival
- Ramos, ready to debut for PSG
- Sweden put pressure on Spain
- La Rojita beat Northern Ireland 3-0
Pogba is still possible
- Madrid have re-activated their interest in the Frenchman
- His contract with United ends in June
- His signing would be further encouragement for Mbappe
- Simeone asked Suarez to help sign Messi for Atletico
- Aguero and full capacity crowds to return for Barcelona
- Sweden depend on themselves
