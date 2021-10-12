Today’s Papers: Tchouameni to spark bidding war as Madrid re-activate interest in Pogba

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Tchouameni's worth €60m Monaco ready to negotiate over the midfielder

But they're not going to gift the Frenchman

The big Premier League clubs the principal rival

Ramos, ready to debut for PSG

Sweden put pressure on Spain

La Rojita beat Northern Ireland 3-0

Pogba is still possible Madrid have re-activated their interest in the Frenchman

His contract with United ends in June

His signing would be further encouragement for Mbappe

Simeone asked Suarez to help sign Messi for Atletico

Aguero and full capacity crowds to return for Barcelona

Sweden depend on themselves

