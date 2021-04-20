Today’s Papers: Super League turns Super Ridiculous while real football returns

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Super ridiculous
  • Florentino's project fails in 48 hours
  • Pressure from the English fans, cries of football for the people, tumbles it
  • City, United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal all pull out
  • Bayern and PSG also say no
  • Trouble now for Atletico, Barcelona and Madrid
The Super League for everyone
  • Action packed matchday in the title race, Europe and relegation battle
  • Pure football amid the controversy
  • Madrid face Cadiz with six missing
  • Zidane gets Carvajal back but loses Kroos and Modric
  • Sevilla look for points at Levante to keep the dream alive
  • Elche v Valladolid, a desperate duel
Brexit: Super League agony
  • The English clubs, with City leading, leave Florentino's project
  • Emergency meeting between the 12 clubs end with the project at the point of death
  • Barcelona retain their original position, of putting it to a socio's vote
  • Madrid go to Cadiz with six injuries
