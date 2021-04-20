Today’s Papers: Super League turns Super Ridiculous while real football returns

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Super ridiculous
- Florentino's project fails in 48 hours
- Pressure from the English fans, cries of football for the people, tumbles it
- City, United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal all pull out
- Bayern and PSG also say no
- Trouble now for Atletico, Barcelona and Madrid
The Super League for everyone
- Action packed matchday in the title race, Europe and relegation battle
- Pure football amid the controversy
- Madrid face Cadiz with six missing
- Zidane gets Carvajal back but loses Kroos and Modric
- Sevilla look for points at Levante to keep the dream alive
- Elche v Valladolid, a desperate duel