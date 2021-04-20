Today’s Papers: Super League turns Super Ridiculous while real football returns

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Super ridiculous Florentino's project fails in 48 hours

Pressure from the English fans, cries of football for the people, tumbles it

City, United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal all pull out

Bayern and PSG also say no

Trouble now for Atletico, Barcelona and Madrid

The Super League for everyone Action packed matchday in the title race, Europe and relegation battle

Pure football amid the controversy

Madrid face Cadiz with six missing

Zidane gets Carvajal back but loses Kroos and Modric

Sevilla look for points at Levante to keep the dream alive

Elche v Valladolid, a desperate duel