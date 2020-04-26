Today’s Papers: Sunday 26 April

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Let's play! - After 42 days of confinement, all the boys and girls in Spain can go to play outside. After 42 days of confinement, all the boys and girls in Spain can go to play outside.

Operation Varane - The doubt over Ramos' future make the Frenchman's renewal crucial. 27 year old, a quiet superstar, with a superb track record and many admirers in Europe. The doubt over Ramos' future make the Frenchman's renewal crucial. 27 year old, a quiet superstar, with a superb track record and many admirers in Europe.