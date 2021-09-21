Today’s Papers: Suarez sends Atletico top as Koeman’s future lies in the balance

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

El Pistolero returns
  • Suarez scores a brace to send Atletico top
  • Getafe were winning until the 78th minute
  • Alena's red card changed the game
  • Suarez scored the winner in the 90th minute
  • Ancelotti: "This team has balls"
  • Vinicius is the joy of the Santiago Bernabeu
Koeman: Game by game
  • Koeman will take the game against Cadiz
  • But his future hangs in the balance
  • If he goes, Xavi and Martinez are in pole position
  • Barcelona made 54 crosses against Granada
  • Suarez mounts a comeback for Atletico
  • Ancelotti planning to make rotations
  • Messi to miss Metz game
Ronald Koeman: Countdown
  • Koeman will take game against Cadiz
  • But the club doesn't guarantee his continuity
  • It depends on how his team does in these next fixtures
  • Laporta: "We know what we have to do. We'll fix it."
  • "We couldn't register Messi"
  • Suarez scores a brace in Atletico win
  • Ancelotti announces rotations
  • Espanyol in search of first win
