Today’s Papers: Suarez sends Atletico top as Koeman’s future lies in the balance

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
El Pistolero returns
- Suarez scores a brace to send Atletico top
- Getafe were winning until the 78th minute
- Alena's red card changed the game
- Suarez scored the winner in the 90th minute
- Ancelotti: "This team has balls"
- Vinicius is the joy of the Santiago Bernabeu
Koeman: Game by game
- Koeman will take the game against Cadiz
- But his future hangs in the balance
- If he goes, Xavi and Martinez are in pole position
- Barcelona made 54 crosses against Granada
- Suarez mounts a comeback for Atletico
- Ancelotti planning to make rotations
- Messi to miss Metz game
Ronald Koeman: Countdown
- Koeman will take game against Cadiz
- But the club doesn't guarantee his continuity
- It depends on how his team does in these next fixtures
- Laporta: "We know what we have to do. We'll fix it."
- "We couldn't register Messi"
- Suarez scores a brace in Atletico win
- Ancelotti announces rotations
- Espanyol in search of first win