Today’s Papers: Spain overcome Albania in a raucous Cornella

Stay across all of the major stories in Spanish football this morning with the front pages from Diario AS, Marca and Sport, as Spain luxuriate in their win over Albania.

'Visca Olmo' A stunner from Olmo unblocks Spain in the 90th minute.

Ferran Torres scores too.

Party atmosphere in Cornella.

Raya makes his debut with La Roja.

Luka Jovic prepares his exit for this coming summer. The Serbian will leave due to the lack of minutes.

Laporta still has faith in La Liga. The President is augering for a drop from Madrid.

F1: Checo Perez leaves Ferrari without a pole. Sainz comes third, Alonso seventh.

'Spanish celebration' Double-victory for Spain on the pitch and in the stands.

Ferran Torres and Olmo, the goalscorers.

Luis Enrique: "I can't remember a match in which the fans were so decisive."

F1: Sainz goes for the first. Checo Perez is on pole but Sainz has a serious opportunity in third - Alonso starts 7th.

Vinicius: He anoints himself after his first goal with Brazil.

LaLiga Promesa: Semis - Barca-Benfica and Real Madrid-Sevilla.