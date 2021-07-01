Today’s Papers: Spain’s dreaming as Luis Enrique’s La Roja prepare to face Switzerland

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

We dream
  • Spain get behind La Roja as they fight for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020
  • Luis Enrique: "No team has played better than Spain"
  • Jordi Alba set to start
  • Switzerland on cloud nine after beating France
  • Belgium v Italy: A cracking game on our side of the draw
  • Sergio Ramos on his way to Paris
  • His brother and agent meets with PSG about a two-year deal
  • Barcelona: A hard summer thanks to FFP
Hunger for glory
  • Spain face Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals
  • The last two times Spain reached the semi-finals they won the competition
  • Courtois stands before a valiant Italy
  • Hazard and De Bruyne are doubts for the Belgians, who're relying on Lukaku
  • Ramos goes to PSG
  • Rene, his brother, closes the deal in Paris
  • He'll sign the two-year deal Madrid wouldn't give him
  • United begin the final offensive to sign Varane
  • They're negotiating with Madrid but won't go above €45m
To the semi-finals!
  • Luis Enrique's La Roja face Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals where they can build momentum for the World Cup
  • The coach is preparing his team to face a side he's labelled one of the best in Euro 2020
  • Italy ready to face Roberto Martinez
  • Xavi: "Messi needs Barcelona and Barcelona needs Messi"
  • Barcelona's ex-midfielder also talks about Pedri
  • Sergio Ramos negotiating with PSG
