Today’s Papers: Spain’s dreaming as Luis Enrique’s La Roja prepare to face Switzerland

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

We dream Spain get behind La Roja as they fight for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020

Luis Enrique: "No team has played better than Spain"

Jordi Alba set to start

Switzerland on cloud nine after beating France

Belgium v Italy: A cracking game on our side of the draw

Sergio Ramos on his way to Paris

His brother and agent meets with PSG about a two-year deal

Barcelona: A hard summer thanks to FFP

Hunger for glory Spain face Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals

The last two times Spain reached the semi-finals they won the competition

Courtois stands before a valiant Italy

Hazard and De Bruyne are doubts for the Belgians, who're relying on Lukaku

Ramos goes to PSG

Rene, his brother, closes the deal in Paris

He'll sign the two-year deal Madrid wouldn't give him

United begin the final offensive to sign Varane

They're negotiating with Madrid but won't go above €45m