Today’s Papers: Spain’s dreaming as Luis Enrique’s La Roja prepare to face Switzerland

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
We dream
- Spain get behind La Roja as they fight for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020
- Luis Enrique: "No team has played better than Spain"
- Jordi Alba set to start
- Switzerland on cloud nine after beating France
- Belgium v Italy: A cracking game on our side of the draw
- Sergio Ramos on his way to Paris
- His brother and agent meets with PSG about a two-year deal
- Barcelona: A hard summer thanks to FFP
Hunger for glory
- Spain face Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals
- The last two times Spain reached the semi-finals they won the competition
- Courtois stands before a valiant Italy
- Hazard and De Bruyne are doubts for the Belgians, who're relying on Lukaku
- Ramos goes to PSG
- Rene, his brother, closes the deal in Paris
- He'll sign the two-year deal Madrid wouldn't give him
- United begin the final offensive to sign Varane
- They're negotiating with Madrid but won't go above €45m
To the semi-finals!
- Luis Enrique's La Roja face Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals where they can build momentum for the World Cup
- The coach is preparing his team to face a side he's labelled one of the best in Euro 2020
- Italy ready to face Roberto Martinez
- Xavi: "Messi needs Barcelona and Barcelona needs Messi"
- Barcelona's ex-midfielder also talks about Pedri
- Sergio Ramos negotiating with PSG