Today’s Papers: Simeone’s legend continues, Barcelona check out goalkeepers, Laporta and Koeman confident they’ll keep Messi

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
The legend continues
- Simeone renews to 2024
- Cholo renews his contract with Atletico for two more years
- He'll reach 13 seasons at Atletico by the end of his deal
- Asensio: "I'm going to learn a lot with Ancelotti"
- Marco focused on the Games but conscious of Madrid
- "I was scared because I'd never been injured"
Casting goalkeepers
- Masip of Valladolid and Aitor Fernandez of Levante
- Barcelona to go the market to find a new backup for Ter Stegen in case of Neto's exit
- They're looking for both solid and experimental goalkeepers
- Meeting between Koeman and Laporta
- They both say "everything's going well" with Leo
- Sergio Ramos joins PSG on two-year deal
- England's controversial penalty raises suspicions
"We're calm about Messi"
- Koeman and Laporta are convinced Messi will renew his contract with Barcelona and lead the new project
- The coach and the president met up after their holidays and have begun to plan the new Barcelona
- Tebas: "I don't know if Leo will start the new season with Barcelona or not"
- Alena to join Getafe for €4m
- Ramos pleased to sign for PSG
