Today’s Papers: Simeone’s legend continues, Barcelona check out goalkeepers, Laporta and Koeman confident they’ll keep Messi

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

The legend continues Simeone renews to 2024

Cholo renews his contract with Atletico for two more years

He'll reach 13 seasons at Atletico by the end of his deal

Asensio: "I'm going to learn a lot with Ancelotti"

Marco focused on the Games but conscious of Madrid

"I was scared because I'd never been injured"

Casting goalkeepers Masip of Valladolid and Aitor Fernandez of Levante

Barcelona to go the market to find a new backup for Ter Stegen in case of Neto's exit

They're looking for both solid and experimental goalkeepers

Meeting between Koeman and Laporta

They both say "everything's going well" with Leo

Sergio Ramos joins PSG on two-year deal

England's controversial penalty raises suspicions