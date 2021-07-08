Today’s Papers: Simeone’s legend continues, Barcelona check out goalkeepers, Laporta and Koeman confident they’ll keep Messi

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

The legend continues
  • Simeone renews to 2024
  • Cholo renews his contract with Atletico for two more years
  • He'll reach 13 seasons at Atletico by the end of his deal
  • Asensio: "I'm going to learn a lot with Ancelotti"
  • Marco focused on the Games but conscious of Madrid
  • "I was scared because I'd never been injured"
Casting goalkeepers
  • Masip of Valladolid and Aitor Fernandez of Levante
  • Barcelona to go the market to find a new backup for Ter Stegen in case of Neto's exit
  • They're looking for both solid and experimental goalkeepers
  • Meeting between Koeman and Laporta
  • They both say "everything's going well" with Leo
  • Sergio Ramos joins PSG on two-year deal
  • England's controversial penalty raises suspicions
"We're calm about Messi"
  • Koeman and Laporta are convinced Messi will renew his contract with Barcelona and lead the new project
  • The coach and the president met up after their holidays and have begun to plan the new Barcelona
  • Tebas: "I don't know if Leo will start the new season with Barcelona or not"
  • Alena to join Getafe for €4m
  • Ramos pleased to sign for PSG
  • Simeone renews his contract until 2024
Posted by