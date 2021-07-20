Today’s Papers: Simeone talks Atletico’s title defence while Koeman’s Barcelona prepare to get going

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
"Madrid and Barcelona know they can't be wrong"
- "Hopefully Griezmann can do it at Barcelona"
- "Right now the players aren't leaving, they want to come"
- "Just talent isn't enough at Atletico, you have to have something different, to understand how we play"
- Traffic with the exit operation at Madrid
- Madrid present Alaba
- Ramos to make his debut with PSG against Augsburg
- "Children of 14 don't know what El Pupas is"
- "Here you don't achieve with talent alone"
- "Saul sees it a negative to play in so many positions"
- Ancelotti and Pintus have created a plan for Hazard
- The idea is to return him to his best form
- Koeman already has his desire
- Memphis trains with Barcelona
- But it's difficult to see him play against Nastic today
On the march!
- Ronald Koeman's new Barcelona start today
- They play a friendly against Nastic
- Memphis did his first session yesterday
- He was joined by De Jong, Griezmann and Lenglet
- Ready for drastic action if they fail in salary reduction
- Ronaldinho brings the magic
- Barcelona Legends lose 3-2 to Real Madrid Legends
- Mbappe or nothing
- Madrid won't make any big signing if they don't sign Mbappe
- PSG prepare €50m bid for Pogba