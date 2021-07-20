Today’s Papers: Simeone talks Atletico’s title defence while Koeman’s Barcelona prepare to get going

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

"Madrid and Barcelona know they can't be wrong" "Hopefully Griezmann can do it at Barcelona"

"Right now the players aren't leaving, they want to come"

"Just talent isn't enough at Atletico, you have to have something different, to understand how we play"

Traffic with the exit operation at Madrid

Madrid present Alaba

Ramos to make his debut with PSG against Augsburg

"Here you don't achieve with talent alone"

"Saul sees it a negative to play in so many positions"

Ancelotti and Pintus have created a plan for Hazard

The idea is to return him to his best form

Koeman already has his desire

Memphis trains with Barcelona

But it's difficult to see him play against Nastic today