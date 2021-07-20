Today’s Papers: Simeone talks Atletico’s title defence while Koeman’s Barcelona prepare to get going

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

"Madrid and Barcelona know they can't be wrong"
  • "Hopefully Griezmann can do it at Barcelona"
  • "Right now the players aren't leaving, they want to come"
  • "Just talent isn't enough at Atletico, you have to have something different, to understand how we play"
  • Traffic with the exit operation at Madrid
  • Madrid present Alaba
  • Ramos to make his debut with PSG against Augsburg
"Madrid and Barcelona already know they can't be wrong"
  • "Children of 14 don't know what El Pupas is"
  • "Here you don't achieve with talent alone"
  • "Saul sees it a negative to play in so many positions"
  • Ancelotti and Pintus have created a plan for Hazard
  • The idea is to return him to his best form
  • Koeman already has his desire
  • Memphis trains with Barcelona
  • But it's difficult to see him play against Nastic today
On the march!
  • Ronald Koeman's new Barcelona start today
  • They play a friendly against Nastic
  • Memphis did his first session yesterday
  • He was joined by De Jong, Griezmann and Lenglet
  • Ready for drastic action if they fail in salary reduction
  • Ronaldinho brings the magic
  • Barcelona Legends lose 3-2 to Real Madrid Legends
  • Mbappe or nothing
  • Madrid won't make any big signing if they don't sign Mbappe
  • PSG prepare €50m bid for Pogba
Posted by