Today’s Papers: Sevilla lose place in Copa del Rey final after epic Barcelona comeback

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Sevilla lose their place
- Miss a penalty and concede the equaliser in the 94th minute
- Heroic Barcelona push it to extra-time with Pique's equaliser
- Braithwaite completes comeback with third goal
- Controversy with Lenglet
- The Haaland report
- All the key numbers to sign the Norwegian crack
- His father and agent decisive
- A game to make history
- Levante looking for their first final
- Athletic looking for their second in a month
To the final, with controversy
- Barcelona come back in extra-time against ten-man Sevilla
- Sevilla felt Mingueza should have been sent off and that Lenglet gave away what should have been a penalty
- Ambition or tradition
- Inigo Martinez, suspended, misses the great duel
- Haaland is in play
- The Norwegian wants to listen to Madrid
- City is the big rival after Bayern pull out