Today’s Papers: Sevilla lose place in Copa del Rey final after epic Barcelona comeback

Sevilla lose their place
  • Miss a penalty and concede the equaliser in the 94th minute
  • Heroic Barcelona push it to extra-time with Pique's equaliser
  • Braithwaite completes comeback with third goal
  • Controversy with Lenglet
  • The Haaland report
  • All the key numbers to sign the Norwegian crack
  • His father and agent decisive
  • A game to make history
  • Levante looking for their first final
  • Athletic looking for their second in a month
To the final, with controversy
  • Barcelona come back in extra-time against ten-man Sevilla
  • Sevilla felt Mingueza should have been sent off and that Lenglet gave away what should have been a penalty
  • Ambition or tradition
  • Inigo Martinez, suspended, misses the great duel
  • Haaland is in play
  • The Norwegian wants to listen to Madrid
  • City is the big rival after Bayern pull out
Epic!
  • Barcelona will play in the final of the Copa after coming back from 2-0 down in a heroic and vibrant game
  • Dembele opened the scoring, Pique forced extra-time, Ter Stegen saved a penalty and Braithwaite completed it
  • Haaland will cost Real Madrid €150m
