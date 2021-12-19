Today’s Papers: Sevilla lay down their challenge to Real Madrid as the kids save Barcelona

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Sevilla hold their nerve Ocampos' late winner permits Sevilla to dream

Rakitic's golazo fired them into the lead

Felipe drew Atletico level momentarily

Atletico lose their third league game on the bounce

Hazard could be Madrid's vaccine

Rayo beat Alaves and sit in the top four

The kids help Barcelona beat Elche

Vinicius to make his 100th La Liga appearance

Hazard to start against Cadiz

