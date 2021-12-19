Today’s Papers: Sevilla lay down their challenge to Real Madrid as the kids save Barcelona

Sevilla hold their nerve
  • Ocampos' late winner permits Sevilla to dream
  • Rakitic's golazo fired them into the lead
  • Felipe drew Atletico level momentarily
  • Atletico lose their third league game on the bounce
  • Hazard could be Madrid's vaccine
  • Rayo beat Alaves and sit in the top four
  • The kids help Barcelona beat Elche
