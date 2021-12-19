Today’s Papers: Sevilla lay down their challenge to Real Madrid as the kids save Barcelona

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Sevilla hold their nerve
Sevilla lay down their challenge to Madrid
- Ocampos' goal beats Atletico
- It's Atletico's third consecutive league defeat
- Lopetegui's men are five points off Madrid
- Rayo are in the top four after beating Alaves
- Vinicius to make his 100th La Liga appearance
- Hazard to start against Cadiz
- Jutgla, Gavi and Nico save Barcelona against Elche
Baby boom
