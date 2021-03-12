Today’s Papers: Sergio Ramos speaks about future while Barcelona identify transfer targets

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
"There are no young and old footballers, only good and bad"
- Sergio Ramos says there's no news on his contract renewal but re-iterated his desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu
- The Madrid captain presents his new documentary and reveals all to Ibai Llanos
- "It would be easier to bring in Haaland than Mbappe"
- "I wouldn't have let Cristiano go"
- "The satisfaction to see Barcelona eliminated is there"
- Playing for more than honour
- Night of centre-backs with goals from Pau Torres and Albiol
- The dream continues thanks to Molina and Soldado
"I could play for five years more"
- Sergio Ramos confesses
- "There's nothing new with my renewal, but I'm calm"
- "The day I leave, I want to go out the front door"
- "To go to Barcelona? There's not enough money in the world"
- "It wouldn't be bad for Madrid to re-enforce with Haaland"
- The end of an era: Messi and Cristiano out of the Champions League 16 years later
- Juventus want to sell the Portuguese
- Llorente and Suarez, the duo of La Liga
- The midfielder's scored nine goals and made eight assists while the striker's scored 18 goals
Objectives
- Aguero, Haaland, Alaba, Garcia and Depay
- The new options Barcelona have on the table are a mix of quality and economically feasible options
- The great dream is Haaland, who could arrive for €110m
- Juventus to sell Cristiano
- Ramos: "I deserve to go out the front door"
- His renewal with Madrid continues unsolved: "I'd like to be able to say something, but there's nothing new"
- Villarreal fly against Dynamo Kyiv