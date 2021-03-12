Today’s Papers: Sergio Ramos speaks about future while Barcelona identify transfer targets

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

"There are no young and old footballers, only good and bad"
  • Sergio Ramos says there's no news on his contract renewal but re-iterated his desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu
  • The Madrid captain presents his new documentary and reveals all to Ibai Llanos
  • "It would be easier to bring in Haaland than Mbappe"
  • "I wouldn't have let Cristiano go"
  • "The satisfaction to see Barcelona eliminated is there"
  • Playing for more than honour
  • Night of centre-backs with goals from Pau Torres and Albiol
  • The dream continues thanks to Molina and Soldado
"I could play for five years more"
  • Sergio Ramos confesses
  • "There's nothing new with my renewal, but I'm calm"
  • "The day I leave, I want to go out the front door"
  • "To go to Barcelona? There's not enough money in the world"
  • "It wouldn't be bad for Madrid to re-enforce with Haaland"
  • The end of an era: Messi and Cristiano out of the Champions League 16 years later
  • Juventus want to sell the Portuguese
  • Llorente and Suarez, the duo of La Liga
  • The midfielder's scored nine goals and made eight assists while the striker's scored 18 goals
Objectives
  • Aguero, Haaland, Alaba, Garcia and Depay
  • The new options Barcelona have on the table are a mix of quality and economically feasible options
  • The great dream is Haaland, who could arrive for €110m
  • Juventus to sell Cristiano
  • Ramos: "I deserve to go out the front door"
  • His renewal with Madrid continues unsolved: "I'd like to be able to say something, but there's nothing new"
  • Villarreal fly against Dynamo Kyiv
