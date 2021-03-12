Today’s Papers: Sergio Ramos speaks about future while Barcelona identify transfer targets

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

"There are no young and old footballers, only good and bad" Sergio Ramos says there's no news on his contract renewal but re-iterated his desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

The Madrid captain presents his new documentary and reveals all to Ibai Llanos

"It would be easier to bring in Haaland than Mbappe"

"I wouldn't have let Cristiano go"

"The satisfaction to see Barcelona eliminated is there"

Playing for more than honour

Night of centre-backs with goals from Pau Torres and Albiol

The dream continues thanks to Molina and Soldado

"I could play for five years more" Sergio Ramos confesses

"There's nothing new with my renewal, but I'm calm"

"The day I leave, I want to go out the front door"

"To go to Barcelona? There's not enough money in the world"

"It wouldn't be bad for Madrid to re-enforce with Haaland"

The end of an era: Messi and Cristiano out of the Champions League 16 years later

Juventus want to sell the Portuguese

Llorente and Suarez, the duo of La Liga

The midfielder's scored nine goals and made eight assists while the striker's scored 18 goals