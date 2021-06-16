Today’s Papers: Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid while Memphis Depay close to joining Barcelona

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

A legend goes
  • Sergio Ramos announces he's leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and 22 titles
  • "Our centre-backs will eat up Lewandowski," says Ferran Torres
  • Gerard Moreno: "I can play with Morata"
  • Gareth Bale delivers a recital for Wales
  • Provides two assists and misses a penalty
  • Italy continue in their run
  • Another exhibition from Mancini's men
"I want to play for Koeman"
  • Memphis makes it clear his future is Barcelona
  • A deal is only a matter of hours
  • "We'll have news soon," says the Dutchman, who wants a two-year deal
  • Mahrez, Laporte, Cancelo and Silva options for Barcelona
  • Locatelli and Immobile put Italy in the last 16
