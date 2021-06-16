Today’s Papers: Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid while Memphis Depay close to joining Barcelona

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

A legend goes Sergio Ramos announces he's leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and 22 titles

"Our centre-backs will eat up Lewandowski," says Ferran Torres

A legend goes Madrid announce Ramos' departure

Today there'll be a goodbye alongside Florentino

He's played 671 games in 16 seasons

He's scored 101 goals and won four Champions League titles

Gerard Moreno: "I can play with Morata"

Gareth Bale delivers a recital for Wales

Provides two assists and misses a penalty

Italy continue in their run

Another exhibition from Mancini's men