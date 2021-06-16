Today’s Papers: Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid while Memphis Depay close to joining Barcelona

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
A legend goes
- Sergio Ramos announces he's leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and 22 titles
- "Our centre-backs will eat up Lewandowski," says Ferran Torres
- Madrid announce Ramos' departure
- Today there'll be a goodbye alongside Florentino
- He's played 671 games in 16 seasons
- He's scored 101 goals and won four Champions League titles
- Gerard Moreno: "I can play with Morata"
- Gareth Bale delivers a recital for Wales
- Provides two assists and misses a penalty
- Italy continue in their run
- Another exhibition from Mancini's men
"I want to play for Koeman"
- Memphis makes it clear his future is Barcelona
- A deal is only a matter of hours
- "We'll have news soon," says the Dutchman, who wants a two-year deal
- Mahrez, Laporte, Cancelo and Silva options for Barcelona
- Locatelli and Immobile put Italy in the last 16
- Ramos announces his goodbye
- The Madrid legend to hold press conference after 16 seasons and 22 titles