Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Lodi positive, Jovic negative - The Brazilian is the first case of coronavirus since the return of La Liga. Another 9 at Atleti have antibodies. The Madrid striker fractures his foot at home and will be out two months. The Brazilian is the first case of coronavirus since the return of La Liga. Another 9 at Atleti have antibodies. The Madrid striker fractures his foot at home and will be out two months.