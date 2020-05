Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Mundo Deportivo, in English!

11 June, the league restarts, 12 September, next season starts - "The decision to use five subs is a fantastic one" says Javier Aguirre. "France cancelled the league early, it's now clear yo ucan play." "The decision to use five subs is a fantastic one" says Javier Aguirre. "France cancelled the league early, it's now clear yo ucan play."

In Bezema's hands - The injury to Luka Jovic and the lack of impact from Mariano Diaz means that it's all down to Karim. He's scored 19 goals and played 91% of the team's minutes. The injury to Luka Jovic and the lack of impact from Mariano Diaz means that it's all down to Karim. He's scored 19 goals and played 91% of the team's minutes.