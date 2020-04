Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Football still breathing - Players divided between those who want to return and those who want more security. More time still needed to assess the situation.

Mbappe gets serious - Player's entourage upset over PSG leaks over contract. A renewal with release clause is on the table.