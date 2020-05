Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

"We have to win this league for the fans" - Vinicius says Real were better than Barcelona in their two matches. He never doubted himself in debut seasons in Madrid. "Madrid changed my world".

Vinicius v Hazard: Only one fits - Zidane thinks they are incompatible on the field together. They haven't started in the same game. The Belgian returns to be a top player, threatening the Brazilian's progression.